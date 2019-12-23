Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Santa Claus lands in a helicopter at Metrohealth to deliver presents to kids

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Santa Claus lands in a helicopter at Metrohealth to deliver presents to kidsSanta Claus lands in a helicopter at Metrohealth to deliver presents to kids
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Driver dressed as Santa Claus arrested, accused of crashing into parked vehicles in Chula Vista [Video]Driver dressed as Santa Claus arrested, accused of crashing into parked vehicles in Chula Vista

A driver dressed as Santa Claus made Chula Vista police’s naughty list after he allegedly hit several parked vehicles and then ran away from the scene.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:25Published

Santa comes early on an elephant in Thailand [Video]Santa comes early on an elephant in Thailand

Santa Claus arrived early in central Thailand on Monday (December 23), riding atop elephants instead of a reindeer-driven sleigh, to hand out presents to primary school students.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.