Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Tonight will once again be quiet with lows in the upper-20s and light southwest winds.

Patchy fog is possible in the early morning tomorrow on Christmas Eve, temperatures will climb into the low-40s with partly cloudy skies at times and light southeast winds.

Christmas will be cloudy and mild with highs around 40.

There may be a few patches of drizzle.

On the day after Christmas there are some signs of a weak system that could bring some light rain showers with temperatures in the mid-40s.

Temperatures fall into the mid 30s Friday with mostly cloudy skies.

Going into the weekend, there is the potential for a wintry mix depending on the track of this storm system, something that will be monitored as we get closer in time.
