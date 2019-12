TCSO hands out gift cards to families in need

COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE.TWO WORKS FOR YOU'S KATIEKELEHER ... WENT ALONG ASDEPUTIES VISITED FAMILIESWHO COULD USE A LITTLECHRISTMAS CHEER.AN ANONYMOUS DONOR GAVE THETULSA COUNTY SHERIFF'SOFFICE 5- THOUSAND DOLLARSIN VISA GIFT CARDS TO HANDOUT TO THOSE IN THECOMMUNITY WHO NEED IT MOST,JUST IN TIME FOR CHRISTMAS."So on behalf of thesheriff's office, I wantedto give you this $100 visagift card.

And hopefullythat helps out a littlebit." "Thank you guys somuch." "Yeah, no problem.""Thank you for thinking ofmy boy." "Yeah, no problem.""Baby, say thank you.""Thank you."DEPUTY CHRIS CHERRY, TULSACOUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE "Iknow it definitely makes mefeel a lot better tohopefully make a differencein people's lives,especially for the children,you know.

Hopefully providea little bit betterChristmas for them."DEPUTIES ALSO GAVE CHILDRENA BACKPACK FULL OF ALL SORTSOFGOODIES.

IN TULSA, KATIEKELEHER, TWO WORKS FOR YOU.CHRISTMAS C