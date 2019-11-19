Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Multi-State Proposal Could Hike Gasoline Prices To Benefit Non-Fossil Fuel Transportation Alternatives

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:03s - Published < > Embed
Multi-State Proposal Could Hike Gasoline Prices To Benefit Non-Fossil Fuel Transportation Alternatives

Multi-State Proposal Could Hike Gasoline Prices To Benefit Non-Fossil Fuel Transportation Alternatives

Carbon emissions from gasoline-powered vehicles are such an environmental problem that eleven states, including Pennsylvania, have created the Transportation & Climate Initiative (TCI) to develop ways to reduce that pollution; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Living_PGH

LivingPGH Multi-State Proposal Could Hike Gasoline Prices To Benefit N.. https://t.co/lUIF6806ze 28 minutes ago

DavidHerald2

David Herald RT @fox5dc: DC, Maryland and Virginia are part of a multi-state climate proposal that would see carbon emissions from vehicles drop while g… 5 days ago

fox5dc

FOX 5 DC DC, Maryland and Virginia are part of a multi-state climate proposal that would see carbon emissions from vehicles… https://t.co/fLcg4NivkX 5 days ago

eagletimesnh

The Eagle Times Carbon emissions from cars, trucks and other means of transportation would drop while gas prices would jump under a… https://t.co/RUGfEMB6Gh 5 days ago

fox5dc

FOX 5 DC DC, Maryland and Virginia are part of a multi-state climate proposal that would see carbon emissions from vehicles… https://t.co/shSdslR5Kv 5 days ago

fox5dc

FOX 5 DC DC, Maryland and Virginia are part of a multi-state climate proposal that would see carbon emissions from vehicles… https://t.co/ORryi3RLV5 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Over 100 killed in Iran unrest: Amnesty Intl. [Video]Over 100 killed in Iran unrest: Amnesty Intl.

At least 106 protestors have been killed in 21 cities in Iran during unrest that broke out over fuel price rises last week, Amnesty International said on Tuesday. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.