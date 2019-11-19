Multi-State Proposal Could Hike Gasoline Prices To Benefit Non-Fossil Fuel Transportation Alternatives

Carbon emissions from gasoline-powered vehicles are such an environmental problem that eleven states, including Pennsylvania, have created the Transportation & Climate Initiative (TCI) to develop ways to reduce that pollution; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.



Tweets about this LivingPGH Multi-State Proposal Could Hike Gasoline Prices To Benefit N.. https://t.co/lUIF6806ze 28 minutes ago David Herald RT @fox5dc: DC, Maryland and Virginia are part of a multi-state climate proposal that would see carbon emissions from vehicles drop while g… 5 days ago FOX 5 DC DC, Maryland and Virginia are part of a multi-state climate proposal that would see carbon emissions from vehicles… https://t.co/fLcg4NivkX 5 days ago The Eagle Times Carbon emissions from cars, trucks and other means of transportation would drop while gas prices would jump under a… https://t.co/RUGfEMB6Gh 5 days ago FOX 5 DC DC, Maryland and Virginia are part of a multi-state climate proposal that would see carbon emissions from vehicles… https://t.co/shSdslR5Kv 5 days ago FOX 5 DC DC, Maryland and Virginia are part of a multi-state climate proposal that would see carbon emissions from vehicles… https://t.co/ORryi3RLV5 6 days ago