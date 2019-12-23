Global  

Oil Spill Off The Galapagos Islands Prompts State Of Emergency

Ecuador has issued emergency protocols after a barge carrying 600 gallons of diesel fuel capsized and sank in the environmentally sensitive area.
Ecuador takes emergency steps to contain Galapagos oil spill

Ecuadorean officials say they have taken urgent measures to stem the impact of a diesel spill that...
Deutsche Welle - Published


