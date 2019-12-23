Oil Spill Off The Galapagos Islands Prompts State Of Emergency 9 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:57s - Published Oil Spill Off The Galapagos Islands Prompts State Of Emergency Ecuador has issued emergency protocols after a barge carrying 600 gallons of diesel fuel capsized and sank in the environmentally sensitive area.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Ecuador takes emergency steps to contain Galapagos oil spill Ecuadorean officials say they have taken urgent measures to stem the impact of a diesel spill that...

Deutsche Welle - Published 16 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this