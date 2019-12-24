Shooting kills man, critically injures woman in West Palm Beach

A man was found dead and a woman was critically injured in a shooting near West Palm Beach early Saturday morning.



Tweets about this ATHOSMONT RT @DailyMail: Gunman kills one and critically injures before he's shot dead by one of the five armed congregation members in Texas https:/… 5 hours ago SNARKY by Nature☝👠🍷 RT @JohnBWellsCTM: Gunman kills one and critically injures another inside a packed Texas church during a livestreamed communion before he's… 7 hours ago WitchyGal RT @Hotpage_News: Gunman kills one and critically injures another inside a packed Texas church - before he's shot dead by one of the five a… 9 hours ago AlbertReport Gunman kills one and critically injures another inside a packed Texas church - before he's shot dead by one of the… https://t.co/fRyF3qIB2x 9 hours ago Hotpage News Gunman kills one and critically injures another inside a packed Texas church - before he's shot dead by one of the… https://t.co/Vg7wbD1Inx 9 hours ago Joel Cundiff Gunman kills one and critically injures another inside a packed Texas church during a livestreamed communion before… https://t.co/llIzKbxGTz 11 hours ago