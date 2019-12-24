Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Shooting kills man, critically injures woman in West Palm Beach

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:15s - Published < > Embed
Shooting kills man, critically injures woman in West Palm Beach

Shooting kills man, critically injures woman in West Palm Beach

A man was found dead and a woman was critically injured in a shooting near West Palm Beach early Saturday morning.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ATHOSMONT

ATHOSMONT RT @DailyMail: Gunman kills one and critically injures before he's shot dead by one of the five armed congregation members in Texas https:/… 5 hours ago

thatsqueensnark

SNARKY by Nature☝👠🍷 RT @JohnBWellsCTM: Gunman kills one and critically injures another inside a packed Texas church during a livestreamed communion before he's… 7 hours ago

WitchyGal1963

WitchyGal RT @Hotpage_News: Gunman kills one and critically injures another inside a packed Texas church - before he's shot dead by one of the five a… 9 hours ago

HotpageNews

AlbertReport Gunman kills one and critically injures another inside a packed Texas church - before he's shot dead by one of the… https://t.co/fRyF3qIB2x 9 hours ago

Hotpage_News

Hotpage News Gunman kills one and critically injures another inside a packed Texas church - before he's shot dead by one of the… https://t.co/Vg7wbD1Inx 9 hours ago

jcstjoe

Joel Cundiff Gunman kills one and critically injures another inside a packed Texas church during a livestreamed communion before… https://t.co/llIzKbxGTz 11 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Lashing Out At House Speaker Pelosi As Impeachment Trial Looms [Video]President Trump Lashing Out At House Speaker Pelosi As Impeachment Trial Looms

Ben Tracey reports President Trump lashed out on Twitter in between rounds of golf at his Palm Beach club.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:11Published

Retired Boynton Beach police K-9 passes away [Video]Retired Boynton Beach police K-9 passes away

Retired Boynton Beach police K-9 passes away

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.