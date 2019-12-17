Global  

Santa and Mrs. Claus take last minute gift request

Santa and Mrs. Claus take last minute gift requestSanta and Mrs. Claus came out to the Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum.
Santa and Mrs. Claus take last minute gift request

Mrs. clause came out to spread some holiday cheer today mayor jason shelton helped plan the event.

Santa and mrs. clause were at city hall last year.

It was such a great turnout that mayor shelton decided to move the event to the birthplace of elvis museum.

Mayor shelton said there is no better way to celebrate christmas than to get santa and mrs. clause to spread cheer at the museum.

We spoke with a family from georgia who visited and wanted to take picture with mister and misses.

Clause.

They plan on using the picture as a holiday card.

It's the holidays.

It's christmas and we saw him through the window and we just wanted to have our kids.

They are teenagers now so it's hard to get them to sit down, but they we're so lovely."

