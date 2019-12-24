Broward Flooding Caused Hundreds Of Flight Delays At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport



Recent related videos from verified sources Kansas Basketball Team On Flight That Made Emergency Landing At San Jose Airport The Kansas Jayhawks basketball team was aboard an airplane that had reported having engine trouble and made a safe emergency landing at Mineta San Jose International Airport Sunday evening. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 00:45Published 4 days ago Fuel truck overturns at Palm Beach International Airport A fuel truck overturned at the Palm Beach International Airport. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 00:16Published 4 days ago