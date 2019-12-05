Global  

Stolen church van found without battery, catalytic converter, gas tank

The pastor of a small church in Martin City, Missouri, said he's grateful to two good Samaritans who tried to help his congregation just days before Christmas.

A pair of brothers found the church's stolen van and tried to repair it.
IT'S A STORY 41 ACTIONNEWS FIRST REVEALED --AFTER A MARTIN CITYCHURCH LOST SOMETHINGVALUABLE FOR THEHOLIDAY SEASON.We came in last night,Wednesday...and noticed that thechurch van is gone.""If god can bring you to it...hecanbring you through it."AND THEIR PRAYERS ARENOW ANSWERED.TONIGHT IN A STORY YOUWILL ONLY SEE HERE.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER JORDAN BETTSSHOWS US HOW THE VANWAS FOUND -- AND WHATCHURCH MEMBERSDISCOVERED -- WHENTHEY LOOKED INSIDE.PASTOR DARWIN NEAL"We just bought it.""PASTOR DAWRIN NEAL ISSTILL IN DISBELIEF ON WHYSOMEONE WOULD STEALHIS CHURCH VAN.PASTOR DARWIN NEAL"We have elderly and childrenand anyone that desires tocome to church.""We do our best to make surethey can make it."THE VEHICLE WAS STOLENLAST SUNDAY DURING THESNOW STORM.NEAL DIDN'T REALIZE ITWAS GONE UNTILWEDNESDAY.PASTOR DARWIN NEAL"Our snow removal guy hadcleaned off the parking lot andI didn't even think the van wasmissing."DAYS WENT BY ANDNOTHING...UNTIL THISHAPPENED.PASTOR DARWIN NEAL"A young man called and saidhey, you missing a van.

I saidyes sir and he said I think Ifound your van."joseph dickerson, found van"Some buddies has posted apicture out here and I knewthe area.

I recognized it offthenews article you guys hadposted."jordan betts, 41 action newsreporter"The next day, the twobrothers took the pastor aboutten minutes from the churchand there it was, the van."PASTOR DARWIN NEAL"Oh my god.

Look what theydid to ignition."SADLY, thieves TOOK THEBATTERY, CATALYTICCONVERTER AND...PASTOR DARWIN NEAL"The stole my tank?!

Yes sir,it's gone."JOSEPH AND HIS BROTHERTIMOTHY DICKERSONstepped in to help.THEY BOUGHT A NEWBATTERY AND WORKED TOFIX THE VAN.joseph dickerson, found va"There are evil people andbad things going on.

But if youstep forward and do what youcan, that's what matters andthat's what keeps peoplegoing."THEY WORKED ANDWORKED.natsBUT, SADLY...IT'SUNDRIVEABLE.natsDESPITE NOT BEING ABLETO FIX THE VAN, NEAL ISCALLING THESE MEN HISANGELS.PASTOR DARWIN NEAL"God still has good people outhere.

Those who have donethis to our church, done it thistime of year, I don't believe itgoes unpunished."JORDAN BETTS 41 ACTION




