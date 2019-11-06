BUSY POST OFFICE

We're less than two days away until christmas morning?

And delivery workers are putting in extra hours to drop off your gifts on time.

We caught up with delivery workers to see what really happens in those hours before the holidays.

Joylyn bukovac spent the day with drivers and workers?

To see how gifts get to your front door in time for the holidays.

She joins us now with more.

Joylyn?

"this has been a record breaking year for tr?state mail carriers as they try to get your christmas cards and packages delivered in time for the holidays."

"it makes the day go by better."

Our coveted mail carriers have been spreading holiday cheer.

"i always say we are santa claus's little elves."

Delivering joy and online impulse shopping purchases.

"and put a smile on all those people's faces when they receive them."

Grant colvin has been delivering mail and presents for nearly six yea?

But says he's*never seen so many people ordering presents online.

"it definitely is an easier way to get your packages and stuff."

Several people have been avoiding crowded stores and doing their holiday shopping online... colvin says his workload has nearly*tripled.

"i deliver, during the summer time, i'd say around 80 packages.

Well, during christmas time i've done bumped up to about anywhere from 160 to 240."

Since black frida?

Colvin says he's been delivering so many package?

He's been working 12 to 14 hour shifts.

"you gotta do what you gotta do."

Some amazon packages had been delayed because of snow in other parts of the country... "those packages still gotta get out so.."

For colvin this meant having to work overtim?

Delivering several packages at night after a long day's work.

He says it's all worth it in the en?

"knowing that you've accomplished working hard 12, 13 hours a day.

It feels good to go home and be with family and all of that stuff."

"these mail carriers will be hard at work on christmas eve so if you see one while you are out and about, just remember the countless hours they've been spending, trying to make your christmas dreams come true.

Reporting in evansville, jb 44news."