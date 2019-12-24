Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Former Warrior Mark Esch has written 'Rise of the Warriors" and was signing copies today

Video Credit: WKBT - Published < > Embed
Former Warrior Mark Esch has written 'Rise of the Warriors' and was signing copies today

Former Warrior Mark Esch has written 'Rise of the Warriors" and was signing copies today

Former Warrior Mark Esch has written 'Rise of the Warriors" and was signing copies today
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Former Warrior Mark Esch has written 'Rise of the Warriors" and was signing copies today

Titletown, usa' may firmly be in green bay, but there's an emerging town known for it's sports dominance right in our back yard.

Caledonia's football success isn't news to anyone...but now their legacy is being documented on the page.

Former warrior mark esch has written rise of the warriors..."

And was signing copies today along coach fruechte the book details the work that was put into the program that made caledonia the powerhouse its known as today... and book says that any town can recreate the warriors' success...but to get there is not easy.

"it takes a lot of hard work, it takes somebody that's not going to get offended easily, because people are going to buck you right away, we're trying to create a culture where partying isn't cool.

We want friday nights to be cool."

"carl and his staff realy teach life skills and they prepare their kids for the world, and i'm not sure if that was always apart of yhe program, when i went through it was not.

It's estimated that over 400 copies of the book were sold already on amazon.

That's where you can grab a copy if




You Might Like


Tweets about this

news8alec

Alec Giannakopoulos RT @news8news: Author and former Warrior Mark Esch, along with Coach Fruechte were signing copies of 'Rise of the Warriors' Sunday afternoo… 3 days ago

news8news

WKBT News 8 Author and former Warrior Mark Esch, along with Coach Fruechte were signing copies of 'Rise of the Warriors' Sunday… https://t.co/vS5Yg3Fpbx 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.