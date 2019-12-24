Titletown, usa' may firmly be in green bay, but there's an emerging town known for it's sports dominance right in our back yard.

Caledonia's football success isn't news to anyone...but now their legacy is being documented on the page.

Former warrior mark esch has written rise of the warriors..."

And was signing copies today along coach fruechte the book details the work that was put into the program that made caledonia the powerhouse its known as today... and book says that any town can recreate the warriors' success...but to get there is not easy.

"it takes a lot of hard work, it takes somebody that's not going to get offended easily, because people are going to buck you right away, we're trying to create a culture where partying isn't cool.

We want friday nights to be cool."

"carl and his staff realy teach life skills and they prepare their kids for the world, and i'm not sure if that was always apart of yhe program, when i went through it was not.

It's estimated that over 400 copies of the book were sold already on amazon.

That's where you can grab a copy if