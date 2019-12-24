Little patient gets special visit from Santa

A 7 month old patient at mayo health system in la crosse is getting a special visit from santa.

Easton teeples is diagnosed with congenital nephrotic syndrome... a rare condition that makes his immune system weak, limiting where he can go and what he can do.

This prevents easton from doing things other kids can during the holidays... like visiting santa.

Easton's family wanted him to see santa for the first time... so mayo staff organized a way for santa to safely come and meet him at his visit today.

"being that it's hard for him to get out in public and see people, for sanitary purposes, we weren't sure if we'd be able to see santa.

It being his first christmas we were seeing if there was an opportunity that presented itself that we could get easton in for a few pictures and get to meet santa for this year's christmas.

It'll be something tat he can look back on and say, you know, i was able to get out just like most kids and sit on santa's lap and just get to be part of the christmas and holiday spirit."

Once easton gets up to 22- pounds, marcie and steve will begin looking for kidney transplant