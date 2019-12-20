Global  

At Least 23 Dead Amid Ongoing Protests Of Indian Citizenship Law

At Least 23 Dead Amid Ongoing Protests Of Indian Citizenship Law

At Least 23 Dead Amid Ongoing Protests Of Indian Citizenship Law

About two dozen people in India have died amid ongoing protests against a new citizenship law, which critics say discriminates against Muslims.
India bans citizenship law protests

At least 14 people are dead amid growing protests against a new citizenship law in India, forcing...
SBS - Published Also reported by •ReutersCBC.caSeattle Times


Police ban public gatherings and cut internet services amid India's deadly citizenship law protests

At least 14 people are dead amid growing protests against a new citizenship law in India, forcing...
SBS - Published Also reported by •ReutersCBC.caThe Age



Modi defends 'anti-Muslim' citizenship law

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a rally on Sunday following days of violent, sometimes deadly protests across India against a new citizenship law critics say discriminates against Muslims.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:45Published

India's citizenship protests: Is its secular fabric under threat?

The anger against India's controversial new citizenship law shows no signs of easing.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:45Published

