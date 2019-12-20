At Least 23 Dead Amid Ongoing Protests Of Indian Citizenship Law 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:17s - Published At Least 23 Dead Amid Ongoing Protests Of Indian Citizenship Law About two dozen people in India have died amid ongoing protests against a new citizenship law, which critics say discriminates against Muslims.

