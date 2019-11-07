Catholic Charities builds new apartments for the homeless

The best gift this holiday season for many people-- will be this new apartment building between state street and pacific avenue-- a new home for those who have struggled living on the streets.

A few weeks ago we introduced you to mike phalen -- who volunteers with catholic charities.he's been collecting donations and getting everything ready for this day.

And as you'll see -- it's already having a huge impact.

21:47:54-21:47:56nats of her making bedmany of us make our bed every single day... And think nothing of it.

21:48:03-21:48:05 i love this quiltothers like rebecca wootennat?haven't had a bed to sleep on in years... Let alone a place to call home.

21:42:34-21:42:37i'm still overwhelmed with excitement right now.rebecca has been living on the streets of spokane for the past two years.

21:40:26-21:40:28i said i really don't want to die out here.a few days later, she found out she had been approved to move into her brand new apartment.

21:40:32-21:40:36exactly a week before christmas i moved right into it.catholic charities opened up the jacklin haven apartments just last week... Already more than 30 people who were previously living on the streets -- now have a place to call home.

21:17:47- 21:17:54 sarah yerden, catholic charitieswe believe that the only way we are going to get folks out of homelessness is to continue to build housing for them.but it's more than just four walls that make a place feel like home...20:55:18-22:55:22 mike phalen, volunteer we're bringing things to these people volunteers like mike phalen spend hours sorting these donations21:09:31-21:09:35 these happen to be twins here... These are full size beds.and placing them in these empty apartments --nats of door opening21:25:34-21:25:37 so that the people moving in 21:31:22-21:31:26a little bit of stuff there and dove soap.

Will have something to come home to.21:44:17-21:44:21i already had a few things here that they supplied for me.

Little things that so many of us take for grantednatsbut for people like rebecca.

21:45:48-21:45:53there is hope because i didn't think i would be able to have another opportunity.

Mean so much.

Catholic charities is always looking for donations.if you're interested in helping them out -- we'll leave you information on how to do so on kxly.com.