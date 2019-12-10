A Chico family is spreading Christmas cheer and raising money for Make a Wish children

Any information.

* a family in chico is spreading some christmas cheer and raising money to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Action news now reporter kristian lopez is live at the tiffany family's annual christmas display.

Kristian?

Laura, the tiffany family's annual event just started a few minutes ago.

It's open to the public....you still have time to stop by and check it out for yourself.

The owner of the house, kari tiffany, says they have been decking out their house for years, it all started with her husbands love of christmas.

It turned into a community event and she decided to use it as a way to raise money for the make-a- wish foundation.

8 years ago she met, brenden brewer, when he stopped by to check out her christmas display.

He was diagnosed with cortical dysplasia when he was younger and received a free trip to disneyland when he was 5, through the make a wish foundation.

Brenden, now a college student, stops by the house every year, he shared with me how much this tradition means to him.

Its been great knowing she was there for me when i first dealt with this, and its great seeing her every year and i think it gives her joy seeing me grow each year.

These kids have problems and theres so much that can go wrong but in the end you can get through it no matter what."

The tiffany family's christmas event will be going on for a few more hours.

They have hot cocoa, cookies and santa will be here.

The event is free, but donations are welcome, all the money goes directly to the make a wish foundation.

Live in chico kristian lopez action news now coverage you can count on.

### * thanks kristian.

It will be going on tonight until 9-pm at 578 cimarron drive in chico.

The event will also happen again tomorrow at 6.