Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Fireworks

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Fireworks

Fireworks

On Christmas eve, most children are dreaming of santa claus.

But some children in the Maben community watch a colorful celebration first.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Fireworks

On christmas eve, most children are dreaming of santa claus.

But some children in the maben community watch a colorful celebration first.

Our deandria turner learned how a maben's man's family party turned into a tradition for the community she joins us in the studio with more.

There's a light show each christmas eve in the double springs community near maben.

It all began as a family get together.

Now that family includes neighbors and friends.

A fulgham family event has turned into a community celebration "we had the show just for us and the people that were here for christmas but whenever you start shooting that many fire works people start getting word and before long so and so will invite so and so next thing you know we got 100 people in the yard" for over 20 years a fireworks display draws neighbors and friends to the fugham's front yard.

"we see someone we know and they'll ask about the show they either saw last year or either heard about and we just say come on we got a lot of room" henry "mule" fulgham started the fireworks show for his family.

But the last three years have been different.

"my grandfather passed 3 years ago we kind of carried on the traditional.

He was a big time christmas.

When it was christmas time, it was jesus's birthday it was time to spend with the family and it was fire work time" his legacy still lives on.

"it gives us a sense of pride to carry on something that he started and you know the community still know that this is being done bc of him."

A huge 65 box firework display happens right in their front yard.

"we have cars, i mean, a half of mile either way on both sides of the road people coming to watch."

"you can sit in your own vehicle and your own personal space and still see fire works and have a good time" family members see the display as a way to honor their grandfather "the work that goes into it before they are shot, to shooting them, to cleaning up before they are shot, to shooting them, to cleaning up afterwards, you know it's a family thing and we do it because of him and to carry on his legacy.'

A grandfather's christmas legacy you can take your entire family to see the display on christmas eve in double springs.

The show starts at 9 p.m.

It lasts about 30 minutes.



Recent related news from verified sources

‘Archaic celebration’: Call for New Year fireworks rethink as nation burns

Melbourne City councillor Jackie Watts says firework displays are "totally inappropriate" while...
The Age - Published

New Year’s Eve ideas for families with kids: Fireworks, lights and fun

No need to stay up late to ring in the new years when you can let your kids do so during the day.
Denver Post - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn star in first music video together [Video]Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn star in first music video together

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have made their music video debut together.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published

48-day rejuvenation camp for elephants begins in Southern India [Video]48-day rejuvenation camp for elephants begins in Southern India

A 48-day elephant rejuvenation camp began at Thekkampatti, near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore Tamil Nadu, India on Sunday (December 15). The video, filmed on Wednesday (December 18) shows men washing..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.