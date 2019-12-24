FDA Offers New Hope For Migraine Sufferers

The US Food and Drug Administration on Monday has approved a new treatment for migraine headaches.

CNN reports the drug is called ubrogepant.

The medication could be a new option for people who can't take or don't respond to current migraine medications.

One study showed the drug showed greater rates of pain and symptom relief from migraine compared to a placebo.

More than 19% of participants given the drug reporting to be pain-free within two hours.