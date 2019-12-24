Global  

Man Appears In Court On Dog Abuse Charges

Man Appears In Court On Dog Abuse Charges

Animal trainer Ryan Thomas is accused of animal cruelty in McHenry County, after police found a malnourished dog in his care.
