D&G Pub and Grub

The star o c1 christina from d&g is here and we are cooking up something that will be fantastic.

>> the smell is amazing.

>> it has a bunch of may favorite ingredients.

>> bourbon glazed.

>> this is our bourbon glaze we put over our smoked ham.

It's available for our brunch on saturday and sunday.

So we are going to add our bourbon to this lovely pot right here.

And honey.

Got to have the honey.

>> that maybes that turn sweet.

>> yeah.

Of the glaze.

>> absolutely.

Absolutely.

There's a lot of bourbon glazed recipes.

This is one chef kurt came up with and people have asked for it.

>> we need to get kurt up here.

>> we give him a lot of shout outs.

We need to know when people walk in the restaurant, they can say, there's kurt.

>> we have lea and perins here.

Fresh-squeezed lemon juice and this is kurt's super secret seasoning pack that i'm not allowed to talk about.

We're adding that to the combination >> we won't ask.

>> yes.

We won't ask.

Alan is not going to be able to get this recipe.

>> so we blend all this together.

We're going to bring this to a boil and once this comes to a boil.

We will reduce it down and put the glaze over the top of the ham and it's beautiful.

This ham will come with potato salad and southern green beans.

Cranberry sauce and our cheese cake as well.

>> so the ham itself, that's a big piece of ham.

>> it's a nice size and we're giving you two nice pieces as well.

You're definitely going to get your fill of ham.

If you're not making some at home, we will definitely get you taken care of.

>> one thing we don't spend too much time talking about is the side dishes.

My favorite is the cheese curds.

>> they are instead your favorite.

>> and the onions petals.

>> all of our side items are full time.

The warm potato salad was such a hit at german fest, we decided to keep it on.

>> the morel.

>> yes.

Every once in a while you get those in.

>> they should be available starting next spring again.

As this is boiling up.

It's not quite ready yet.

We the take it put it over the top of the ham.

This is going to be the ham we will serve on christmas day.

Christmas eve, new year's day and new year's eve.

The same holiday platter will be available.

If you don't have anywhere to go or you do and you don't want to cook, we're going to the d&g because they're open.

We will get you fed.

>> you have entertainment that goes on.

For someone back into town and not sure what happens.

>> i would highly recommend checking the facebook page.

That has all of our entertainment on there for next month.

But we are doing a roaring 20s new year's party with jonathan mcclain.

We're decorating and giving out champagne.

Plus we will be one of few places serving food up to 1:00 a.m.

On new year's eve.

We will have food available.

If you didn't get food early on, we can feed you.

>> 1918 frederick and we are there 365 days a year.

>> sounds great.

Thank you