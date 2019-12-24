Kadlec Gift Delivery

("alright, let's go!") mrs claus and her elves paying a visit to kadlec today...showering gifts on kids who will have to spend christmas in the hospital.

Jen -- from adam and jen in the morning on 94-point9 the wolf -- and her two sons have done this for six years.

Asking for gift donations through their radio show... and then delivering them to kids christmas week.

One of her sons -- jazz -- was diagnosed with crohn's disease when he was three...spending several holidays in the hospital during that time.

He wanted to give back to kids in this way -- because he knows what it's like.

(jazz: "i like doing this because when you walk into the room and you just see the joy that sparks in their face it's indescribable in my words."

Jen: our community is unbelievable there's not another one like it, that just shows up and gives and gives and gives."

Group: merry christmas!") this all was made possible by the community as well as donations from numerica credit union...kennewick police department foundation and gregory