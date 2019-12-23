Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Last call for a real Christmas tree at Holiday Hills

Video Credit: KAVU-TV Victoria, TX - Published < > Embed
Last call for a real Christmas tree at Holiday HillsMonday is last day for the Oregon-grown tree lot until the 2020 holiday season.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Last call for a real Christmas tree at Holiday Hills

Normand or grand - there are plenty of firs to choose from at the holiday hills christmas tree lot.

Newscenter 25's carolina astrain spoke with the owner of the lot about their final day of being open for the season.

Although we're just three days away from christmas, there's still time to get a real tree this holiday season.

Daryl smith, owner of holiday hills christmas trees, has been selling oregon-grown trees in south texas for 33 years.

The victoria tree lot is one of 12 locations as far south as corpus christi and north as new braunfels.

Smith says there a several reasons why customers prefer a real tree over an an artifical one.

"well the big thing is of course the sight of it, the fun of decorating and of course the aroma, those things are, i think, what people bring to them, as well as they're biodegradable, we plant, every three we cut, we plant one, it's just an ongoing cycle, it helps clean up the air and hopefully people aren't buying artifical that lay in the landfill forever."

And business has been good this year - says smith.

"our sales are comparable to last year, which was a good year.

60 percent of our sales are noble fir."

Monday is the last day the tree lot will be open.

"it's just something i love doing, making people happy, we employ some people, everything is pretty much good."

So if you haven't secured a christmas tree, there's still time, to find out more visit our website crossroads today dot com.

In victoria i'm carolina astrain for your hometown news.

In katy, deputies say a




You Might Like


Tweets about this

CrossroadsToday

Crossroads Today Monday is the last day the tree lot will be open until they return for the 2020 holiday season. 🎄 https://t.co/KYcuCK6mFv 22 hours ago

AustinHereICome

Linda Dittoe, Broker Merry Christmas Weekend! Austin Here I Come hopes you get all your last minute shopping done! Contact Austin Here I… https://t.co/90EkRkKIRE 3 days ago

DartmoorHotel

White Hart Dartmoor Our Christmas Party Night last weekend was a real festive cracker. We were delighted to welcome over 70 guests in T… https://t.co/kYCGWNEbbW 3 days ago

TTVCaliswagLDS

October's Very Own (OVO) I continue to grow in streaming. Took 4 almost 5 years but I never gave up. Got a call last night from a LDS member… https://t.co/PEoU8upIkA 4 days ago

Real_D_J

No Fake News Allowed @hudsonsbay this will be my last Christmas purchasing online from you. Both orders have been nothing but a headache… https://t.co/rrWnVjJvHh 4 days ago

AnnieBode1

Annie Bode @ChexMix @umich98 @chrissyteigen @GeneralMills Last time I made Chex mix ( kids fave Christmas treat), we had to ca… https://t.co/L0zxgQrt9R 4 days ago

DaveLaymonPhoto

Dave Laymon Photo This weekend is the last call for Christmas Photos. 2 Hour block time, Real Christmas sets, Temperature controlled… https://t.co/sAnsffASZJ 5 days ago

real_hendertc

James ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @ConservaMomUSA: #ImpeachmentEve This SHAM #Impeachment is last minute #Christmas shopping at the tyranny of a clock& a calendar-“the cl… 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Christmas Animation Brings Joy to Downtown Chicago [Video]Christmas Animation Brings Joy to Downtown Chicago

A group of animation students at DePaul University have unveiled a stop-motion short film that will run as a window display for the school's Loop campus on State Street throughout the holiday..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:48Published

Tom and Jerry Are Real and They Have an Awesome Christmas House [Video]Tom and Jerry Are Real and They Have an Awesome Christmas House

Every year, families hike up one of San Francisco's steepest hills to gaze at one of the city's magical Christmas house displays. It's adorned with hundreds of stuffed animals and toy roller coasters,..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.