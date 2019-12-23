Last call for a real Christmas tree at Holiday Hills

Normand or grand - there are plenty of firs to choose from at the holiday hills christmas tree lot.

Newscenter 25's carolina astrain spoke with the owner of the lot about their final day of being open for the season.

Although we're just three days away from christmas, there's still time to get a real tree this holiday season.

Daryl smith, owner of holiday hills christmas trees, has been selling oregon-grown trees in south texas for 33 years.

The victoria tree lot is one of 12 locations as far south as corpus christi and north as new braunfels.

Smith says there a several reasons why customers prefer a real tree over an an artifical one.

"well the big thing is of course the sight of it, the fun of decorating and of course the aroma, those things are, i think, what people bring to them, as well as they're biodegradable, we plant, every three we cut, we plant one, it's just an ongoing cycle, it helps clean up the air and hopefully people aren't buying artifical that lay in the landfill forever."

And business has been good this year - says smith.

"our sales are comparable to last year, which was a good year.

60 percent of our sales are noble fir."

Monday is the last day the tree lot will be open.

"it's just something i love doing, making people happy, we employ some people, everything is pretty much good."

So if you haven't secured a christmas tree, there's still time, to find out more visit our website crossroads today dot com.

In victoria i'm carolina astrain for your hometown news.

