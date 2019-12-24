The Master's House held a live nativitiy Scene in honor of Christmas

Newscenter 25's tania tchalikian has more.

The master's house held their first annual live nativity scene this weekend.

The people from the church volunteered to dress in honor of christmas season putting on a live nativity scene.

Others from different local churches also came by to join in on the night that was filled with stories about jesus as well as christmas carols.

The audience that were there joined in on singing christmas carols and celebrating the birth of jesus.

The baby playing the role of baby jesus was mary's characters' actual baby boy.

This is something that we are wanting to do to celebrate the birth of jesus that's basically our focus is making his birth come to life and reminding everybody what the true meaning of christmas is all about.

After a year of wanting to set up a live nativity scene the masters house church pastor told the youth leaders to try and put something together.

The nativity scene you see behind me was thought about a year ago from our pastor he wanted to he's always had it in his heart to want to do a live nativity set.

Several leaders of the church got help from one another.

They had just a month and a half to put this event together.they were able to use the resources that were available in the church and with the help of many members they were able to pull it off.

Next year they hope to have live animals be a part of the nativity scene.

In victoria im tania tchalikian for your hometown news.

