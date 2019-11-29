Global  

Suspect named in deadly Midtown stabbing

Suspect named in deadly Midtown stabbing

Suspect named in deadly Midtown stabbing

Metro police have named a suspect in the deadly Midtown stabbing that left two dead and injured one early Saturday morning.
