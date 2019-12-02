Menorah lighting at Riverfront Park

Today marks the second day today marks the second day of hanukkah -- so let's head to the menorah lighting at community members are invited to join 'chabad of spokane' for the annual hanukkah lighting happening right now.

But if you can't make it out tonight -- we have you covered.

4 news now reporter katerina chryssafis is at the event.

Katerina, tell us what's going on over there.

Attendees will honor public dignitaries and have the opportunity to enjoy live music, hot chocolate and coffee, as well as a chanukah gelt drop from a fire truck.

Also known as the festival of lights, chanukah celebrates the re-dedication of the holy temple.

This year, chanukah began at nightfall on december 22 and continues through nightfall on december 30.

3 3.