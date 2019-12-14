Global  

New pedestrian bridge opens on Las Vegas Strip

New pedestrian bridge opens on Las Vegas Strip

New pedestrian bridge opens on Las Vegas Strip

A new pedestrian bridge has opened over the Las Vegas Strip that connects the Showcase Mall to the Park MGM.
New pedestrian bridge opens on Las Vegas Strip

THIS MORNING!IT IS BETWEEN PARK M-G-M ..AND THE SHOWCASE MALL!

AND IT'SNOW THE 17TH PEDESTRIAN BRIDGEALONG THE STRIP.THE LOCATION IS OVER ANEXTREMELY BUSY INTERSECTION..WITH MORE THAN 60- THOUSANDVEHICLES..AND 10-THOUSND PEOPLE CROSSINGTHE STREET THERE EVERY DAY.RIGHT NOW...N-H-P TROOPERS ARE TO THANK FOR




