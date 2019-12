Alpine Motel tenants credit maintenance worker for saving lives 59 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:03s - Published Alpine Motel tenants credit maintenance worker for saving lives Dozens of people still won’t be able to go back into the Alpine Motel Apartments, which was damaged by the deadly fire over the weekend. Multiple tenants say however the efforts from the apartment’s maintenance worker helped save lives. Jeremy Chen reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Alpine Motel tenants credit maintenance worker for saving lives AFTER A DEADY FIRESATURDAY.BUT MULTIPLE TENANTS SAY...THEY ARE LUCKY TO BE ALIVE....AFTER A MAINTENANCE WORKERSACRIFICED HIS OWN LIFE TO SAVETHEIRS!13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER JEREMYCHEN IS LIVE WITH MORE ON WHOHE WAS.TODD, CARLA ALL OF THE TENANTSI SPOKE WITH WERE TALKINGABOUT- DON BENNETT AND THEY SAYHE DIED TRYING TO SAVE THE VERYPEOPLE HE HELPED."HE SAVED A LOT.HE SAVED A LOT OF LIVES ATLEAST.100 PERCENT." THE TENANTS FROMTHE ALPINE MOTEL APARTMENTSREMEMBERING- THE EFFORTS OF DONBENNETT, THE MAINTENANCEWORKER FOR THE BUILDING.MULTIPLE TENANTS IDENTIFIED HIMTHROUGH THIS PHOTO ON A PUBLICFACEBOOK POST."DON WAS ONE OF THE MAIN PEOPLETRYING TO BUST DOORS OPEN,KICK DOORS OPEN, PULL PEOPLEOUT OF THEIR ROOMS." DURINGTHE FIRE SATURDAY MORNING- THEYSAY BENNETT WORKED WITH OTHERSAND GOT PEOPLE OUT THE WINDOWS-AS SMOKE FILLED THE BUILDING."HE'S A HERO IN MY BOOK.JUST LIKE I SAVED SOME OF THEWOMEN AND CHILDREN, HE SAVEDEVERYBODY." THE FIRE KILLEDSIX PEOPLE AND LEFT 13 OTHERSINJURED- AND MULTIPLE TENANTSSAY BENNETT DIED WHILE TRYINGTO PRY OPEN THE BACK DOOR OPEN."HE GOT CAUGHT IN THE SMOKEINHALATION SO BAD THAT HECOULDN'T BREATHE." TENANTSREMEMBERED HIM AS A SOMEONEALWAYS WENT ABOVE AND BEYOND-TO HELP WITH WHATEVER ISSUETHEY MAY HAVE."THERE HAVE BEEN TIMES WHEN WEDIDN'T HAVE A TV IN OUR ROOM.HE GAVE US HIS TV." HISSELFLESSNESS REASONATED WITHTHEM- AND THEY ARE STILL INSHOCK "IT'S SOMETHING WE ALLGOT TO GO THROUGH WE ALL GOT TOGO THROUGH RIGHT NOW.I'M PUZZLED ABOUT EVERYTHING,BUT I LOVED THE GUY MAN.HE WAS A COOL DUDE."FIRE OFFICIALS IT WILL BE QUITEA WHILE BEFORE ANYONE WILL BELET BACKINTO THE BUILDING- TO GETANYTHING THAT WAS LEFT BEHIND.JEREMY CHEN 13 ACTION NEWS.AND THIS MORNING AN ASSISTANCECENTER OPENED UP FOR THEVICTIMS OF TH





