Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Shay Ryan on Monday, December 23, 2019

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:33s - Published < > Embed
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Shay Ryan on Monday, December 23, 2019Rain chances are coming down
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RaCuevas

RaCu RT @JohnMoralesNBC6: Today in Miami Hi 71° Lo 61° Avg 66° (-4° below normal) Rain 0.25" Max gust NE 27 mph I'll have South Florida's mos… 3 days ago

JohnMoralesNBC6

John Morales Today in Miami Hi 71° Lo 61° Avg 66° (-4° below normal) Rain 0.25" Max gust NE 27 mph I'll have South Florida's… https://t.co/GhvLlIQi6J 4 days ago

KathyWelsh8

Kathy Welsh RT @JohnMoralesNBC6: Today in Miami Hi 80° Lo 64° Avg 72° (+2° above normal) Rain 0.07" Max gust NW 20 mph I'll have South Florida's mos… 5 days ago

JohnMoralesNBC6

John Morales Today in Miami Hi 80° Lo 64° Avg 72° (+2° above normal) Rain 0.07" Max gust NW 20 mph I'll have South Florida's… https://t.co/df2WoJD4ty 5 days ago

nbc6

NBC 6 South Florida RT @JohnMoralesNBC6: Today in Miami Hi 84° Lo 77° (record warm minimum) Avg 81° (+11° above normal) Rain 0 Max gust SE 27 mph I'll have… 6 days ago

JohnMoralesNBC6

John Morales Today in Miami Hi 84° Lo 77° (record warm minimum) Avg 81° (+11° above normal) Rain 0 Max gust SE 27 mph I'll ha… https://t.co/OffNHcDbkP 6 days ago

BJChiszar

Benjamin John Chiszar MPA, MS RT @JohnMoralesNBC6: Today in Miami Hi 84° Lo 72° Avg 78° (+8° above normal) Rain 0 Max gust SE 26 mph I'll have South Florida's most a… 1 week ago

JohnMoralesNBC6

John Morales Today in Miami Hi 84° Lo 72° Avg 78° (+8° above normal) Rain 0 Max gust SE 26 mph I'll have South Florida's mos… https://t.co/dMD5XYH3rc 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason on Sunday, December 22, 2019 [Video]Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason on Sunday, December 22, 2019

Rain continues into Monday

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:35Published

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason on Sunday, December 22, 2019 [Video]Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason on Sunday, December 22, 2019

Rain continues into Monday

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.