Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana receive 66th National Film Awards from VP Naidu

Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana receive 66th National Film Awards from VP NaiduAkshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana receive 66th National Film Awards from VP Naidu
66th National Film Awards 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal honoured; see pictures

66th National Film Awards 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal honoured; see picturesThe 66th National Film Awards was held in New Delhi on Monday (December 23). Vice President M...
Mid-Day - Published

Akshay Kumar's 'PadMan' wins National Award for being best social film

New Delhi (India), Dec 23 (ANI): Akshay Kumar's film on menstrual hygiene -- PadMan -- on Monday...
Sify - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bollywood stars overwhelmed with National Awards glory [Video]Bollywood stars overwhelmed with National Awards glory

Bollywood personalities were recognised for their excellence and contribution to Indian cinema at the 66th National Film Awards ceremony in the Capital on Monday.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:08Published

Surekha Sikri accepts National Film Award in wheelchair [Video]Surekha Sikri accepts National Film Award in wheelchair

Actress Surekha Sikri arrived on a wheelchair to accept her National Film Award on Monday here, and was welcomed with a loud cheer and standing ovation from the guests.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:09Published

