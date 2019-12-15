Learning how to cope with grief during the holidays

Next.

The holidays can be a joyful time... with families getting together á opening presents á and seeing magical light displays.

But for those who have lost a loved one á it can be a difficult time of year.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens spoke with a local pastor to find out how to cope with loss during the holiday season.xxx this afternoon at faith lutheran church in mitchell, a mason city pastor shared her ideas and her ways on how one can go about coping with grief and loss during this time of year.

Losing a loved one never goes away.

"it doesn't matter how long they've been gone, you still feel their presence isn't there with you right now."

And andrea wrage isn't alone.

She says there's no time limit for those who grive.

"sometimes there are no words.

You go up and give them a hug, or you pat them on the back or whatever.

Then they know you're thinking of them."

Pastor kathy graves is leading the presentation.

She's had people come to her for advice on how to adjust.

"it's not that we don't feel this joy, but there's also this piece that can be melancholy, and very difficult for us when those memories are mingling with whatever else is going on."

Graves says christmas is not only a good time to reflect á but a time to create new traditions and memories.

"i think it's important to name your grief, and also to name your loved one, to not be afraid to talk about them during the holidays, but to also give yourself permission to change some traditions, to say no to some things that may not feel comfortable anymore."

There are things you one can do to honor those who have been lost... such as lighting a candle under their name á or even buying a toy for someone in need.

"that can be an honor in memory of them, but you're still giving the gift and you're still recognizing that life and how that life continues