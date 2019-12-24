Global  

Alpine Motel tenants credit maintenance worker for saving lives

Dozens of people still won’t be able to go back into the Alpine Motel Apartments, which was damaged by the deadly fire over the weekend.

Multiple tenants say however the efforts from the apartment’s maintenance worker helped save lives.

Jeremy Chen reports.
