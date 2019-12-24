KHASHOGGI SENTENCING

More than 14 months after the death of washington post journalist?

Jamal chashoggi?

Sentences are handed down for the murder.

Five people have been connected to his death.

He was a columnist for the washington post and was last seen entering the saudi consulate in turkey in october of 2?18 where he was reportedly dismembered by saudi agents.

Saudi officials say they determined the killing was not premeditated?

But it was rather a las?

Minute decision.

That incident sparked international outrage and heavy criticism of the saudi crown prince?

Who has since denied any involvement in his murder.