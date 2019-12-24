'It will never go back to the normal, because you'll always feel that void,' Clay County woman share

Of the year.

The holidays are a time for families to be together and enjoy each other's company.

But for some..

It can also be a painful reminder of loved ones who are no longer with them.

News 10's jada huddlestun shares the story of a local woman who knows the feeling of loss during the holidays all too well.

Missy king lost her son cameron nearly a decade ago.

He was just 23-years-old.

While time does heal..

King says it will never be the same.

"the holidays are always stressfull for everyone, then when you add that void in your heart, or in your family it just makes it that much more stressful.

We do have other children, grandchildren that keeps us going, but it definitley does always have that hole in your heart."

The king family has slowly learned to move forward without cam..

But they've created new family traditions to keep his memory alive.

"we have bulbs that we write a little message to him and attach them to the blanket, and that's kind of we feel our christmas for hime.

We take the money we would spend on him and usually help you know another family, a child."

Experts say making new traditions is okay... and sometimes it's what you need to do.

Susie french is the funeral director at french funeral home in brazil, indiana.

She says it's all about doing what's best for you.

"set a limit.

Be okay with that limit.

Don't over medicated.

Over spend..

Some people over spend..

Or over do trying to make themselves feel better.

Not a great idea."

Meanwhile king wants to remind others that you're not alone.

The grieving process is different for everyone..

But eventually..

You'll find a new sense of normal.

"it's finding how to deal.

How to cope.

How to be happy again.

// just take one step at a time.

Take care of yourself first."

Holiday traditions are unique to every family..culture.

.and religion.

And tonight some our celebrating day two of hannukah.

News 10 stopped by oy vey jewish bakery today for their celebration.

We caught them as the light the second light on their menorah.

During the holiday..

A candle will be lit each night for 8 days the restaurant is serving traditional holiday food... its also sharing stories of the holiday and religion..

