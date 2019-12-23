Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Cowboy Santa Has 'Gifts Ideas' For Dallas Cowboys

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 03:08s - Published < > Embed
Cowboy Santa Has 'Gifts Ideas' For Dallas Cowboys

Cowboy Santa Has 'Gifts Ideas' For Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday is causing a Blue Christmas for many Cowboys fans this year.

Bill Jones and Desmond Purnell are doing their part to raise the spirits of the Cowboys Nation by finding out some gift ideas for Jerry Jones, Jason Garrett and Dak Prescott with the help of a special guest.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dallas Cowboys Stuck In Philadelphia Following Loss To Eagles [Video]Dallas Cowboys Stuck In Philadelphia Following Loss To Eagles

The team plane was deemed "not viable."

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:17Published

Why You Shouldn’t Feel Guilty About Skipping Secret Santa at the Office [Video]Why You Shouldn’t Feel Guilty About Skipping Secret Santa at the Office

Just because you hate exchanging Secret Santa gifts doesn’t make you a Grinch! Buzz60’s Sean Dowling has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.