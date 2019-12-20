Global  

ASWA All-State Football Team

With the 2019 high school football season complete, the alabama sports writers association released this year's all-state football teams. we'll start off in class 1a with the north alabama players selected to first team offense and defense, which are on your screen now.

Mars hill bible gets two players on the board, running back peyton higgins and offensive lineman mack mccluskey.

Decatur heritage also had three players selected after their historic 12-1 season, carter sample on offense and hank davis and tyler founds on defense.

Plus r-a hubbard's ca'ni mccoy was selected to the first team defense.

Moving onto class 2a selections, which is overflowing with north alabama guys!

The 2019 state champions fyffe gets five players on the all-state team, caleb lyles, brody dalton, eli benefield, ike rowell.

And zach pyron.

While collinsville gets three with kaleb jones, t-j osborn, and jason perez; and coach ernie willingham was named coach of the year.

Other first team selections include, sheffield's a-j cherry, tanner's jeremiah jones, and hatton's gage saint and jaxson mitchell.

In 3a, we've got clements running back jairrice pryor.

Then three westminster christian players, sam sheppard, nathaniel pride, and jackson billings.

Lauderdale county gets a few selections too, blade wisdom and will adams. basically the halfway point in the classifications, in 4a...on the first team offense we've got jp2 quarterback seth brown, priceville's jerry burton and michael mcnutt, and lastly brooks's kobe warden.

The lone guy on the first team defense is jp2's sean zerkle.

Moving into 5a now, five players total from north alabama on the first team offense and defense.

On the offense from madison county we've got quamain gamble, from madison academy slate rucker, from boaz jackson sarratt, and from scottsboro mees du croo de jongh.

Now the lone guy on the defense, brody franks from lawrence county.

Now in 6a, there's just three guys making the first team.

Fort payne kicker alex mcpherson...the younger brother of florida gators kicker evan mcpherson.

And on the defense, two trojans from muscle shoals, alabama signee jackson bratton and arkansas state signee javar strong.

And to finish out the selections, in 7a, we've got six guys making the list.

On the first team offense, james clemens's chris hope and bob jones's jacob fruehwald.

Then on the defensive side, miles tillman from sparkman is selected to the first team.

Then dee beckwith from florence, caden rose from bob jones and chase starling from james clemens were




