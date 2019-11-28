Global  

Sensory Overload

News at ten starts now.

For many people across the tr?state?

The sights and sounds of the season are their favorite part of the holidays.

But keep in mind?

That's often overwhelming for people on the autism spectrum.

People with autism spectrum or other sensory disorders?

Can often be overwhelmed by the bright lights and loud noises.

Erran huber explains how people are ensuring everyone has a merry christmas this year?

No matter their circumstance s.

"it's gotten a lot better ever since i started to live more in his world.

When i was trying to make him listen to what i think is normal, it didn't work."

It's been a period of adjustment for destiny wise and her family to celebrate christmas.

Her son joseph has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorde?and her elder son jordan is set to be tested in january.

Which for her and her family means paying close attention to everything joseph experiences.

"if you get him six presents at once, he could get flustered, start rocking like this, start banging his head.

So it's every single detail you have to pay attention to to avoid a meltdown."

While not every kid on the spectrum reacts the sam?

There are ways to make sure everyone is able to have fun this time of year.

"if you've met a child with autism, you've met one child with autism, because the needs of the children are so unique."

Camarin gilman has dedicated her focus to helping shape the behavior of those with autism spectrum disorder.

"changes are hard for these kids.

So let's say the christmas lights weren't on the house yesterday, now they are.

That's a big change for some of these kids.the loud music.

Going to stores is a huge barrier for some of these kids.

Shopping is very, very aversive."

And she say?

While eve ry child is different in terms of how they may reac?there are some common things to look out for to keep them from getting overwhelmed over christmas.

"maybe shiny wrapping paper is too much, so sight.

Smell, maybe some smells are aversive to children.

Sounds, if things are loud then headphones might be a good thing to consider, especially during the holidays."

And she add?

The most important thing for family members and friends of those with autis?is providing a little understandin g.

"having those conversations is so important.

And advocating for your child if they have special needs.

People are usually really understanding if you explain.

Just be open minded and have a big open heart this holiday season, because you definitely don't want to judge these children.

It's their holiday too."

For more information and resources on how to help those with sensory disorders have their best time this yea?we'll have links on our websit?

Wev?dot com.

Erran huber 44news we're



How to manage sensory overload at Birmingham's German Christmas Market

Autistic film maker and activist Sib Ali reveals how he copes with sensory overload in Birmingham at...
Tamworth Herald - Published


