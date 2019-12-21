Global  

Winnipeg Jets vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights

Winnipeg Jets vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Winnipeg Jets vs. Montreal Canadiens, 12/23/2019
Tatar, Danault each score twice, Canadiens beat Jets 6-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Tomas Tatar and Phillip Danault each scored two goals and the Montreal...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports


Canadiens enter holiday break with cheer after dominant win over Jets

Tomas Tatar and Phillip Danault each scored a pair of goals as the Montreal Canadiens won their...
CBC.ca - Published


hockeyredwhite

Hockeyman RT @NHLdotcom: Tomas Tatar and Phillip Danault each scored two goals for the Canadiens in a 6-2 win at the Jets. Montreal has won three of… 6 minutes ago

puckooler

PUCKOOLER https://t.co/holMsUp6Pm Canadiens enter holiday break with cheer after dominant win over Jets… https://t.co/uG3Py9Z4RS 8 minutes ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Tatar, Danault each score two goals as Canadiens rout Jets. MORE: https://t.co/gw8lReqZL0 https://t.co/K41xGt0Eth 9 minutes ago

Kingshark49

Darryl Martin RT @KingsharkSports: NHL: Montreal 6 Winnipeg 2 (F) MTL 18-13-6 42 pts; WPG 21-14-2 44 pts ... https://t.co/hzWdKB0SSs 14 minutes ago

KingsharkSports

Kingshark Sports NHL: Montreal 6 Winnipeg 2 (F) MTL 18-13-6 42 pts; WPG 21-14-2 44 pts ... https://t.co/hzWdKB0SSs 15 minutes ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Tomas Tatar and Phillip Danault each scored two goals for the Canadiens in a 6-2 win at the Jets. Montreal has won… https://t.co/UBBkWXT0l2 15 minutes ago

hockeystatcards

HockeyStatCards #NHL GameScore Card for Montreal Canadiens @ Winnipeg Jets on 2019-12-23: LINK: https://t.co/nY76Woi0qh #GoHabsGo… https://t.co/dKqS2lXBaY 22 minutes ago

DanyeDuford

Danye Duford RT @thenhltracker: NHL SCORE: Montreal Canadiens 6-2 Winnipeg Jets #GoHabsGo https://t.co/OTUXeicUWj 27 minutes ago


