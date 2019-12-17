Global  

Schumer Demands More Documents From White House In Impeachment Fight

Schumer Demands More Documents From White House In Impeachment Fight

Schumer Demands More Documents From White House In Impeachment Fight

Sen.

Schumer is demanding more documents from the White House before a Senate impeachment trial for President Trump.
Trump impeachment: Pelosi hits back at president's criticism as Schumer sends letter demanding documents from White House

The speaker reiterated her demand that senators agree to hold a fair trial before the House sends...
U.S. Sen. Schumer outlines documents he wants for impeachment trial

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday outlined the kinds of documents he would like...
Schumer demands witnesses at impeachment trial, citing new email

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer cited a newly released email on the withholding of U.S. aid to Ukraine to press his case for testimony. Chris Dignam has more.

House Rules chairman blasts White House for ignoring requests

U.S. Representative James McGovern, who chairs the House Rules Committee, listed off some of the requests for documents and testimony that the White House has ignored in the impeachment probe.

