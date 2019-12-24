assisted living stockings

Many, but - for - - - - some in assitant living...- it can be an uncomfortable- reminder that they aren't able- to enjoy them like they used to- to help spread a little - christmas cheer the gulfport- mayor's - youth council paid the driftwoo- nursing center- a little visit... - news 25's victoria bailey has - the story.- - the gulfport mayor's youth- council was on a mission- monday...that mission to put a- smile on the faces of thoes who- live at the driftwood - nursing center.

- courtney moffett member: "we're- here to pass out gifts that we- made- in the form of stockings for th- residents of this home.

Just to- bring some joy- to their christmas,"- throughout the month of decembe- while in a partnership, - with the memorial foundation, - the group gathered- items like; cards, tooth paste,- and candy to stuff stockings an- pass out.

- sarah hill member "when you giv- - - - back to the community it just - makes everything so much- stronger and you make such an - impact on people.

- for me it really warms my heart- especially today when we're out- at the eldly- home having these people have - these big bright smiles on thei- faces, it's just a great- feeling"- dale watson is a driftwood- resident... - dale watson:"i've been here a - long time and it's the best - nursing home i've - been to"- he says the council's visit - means the world to him.

- dale watson:"yes it's very- special.

They do alot of stuff- for us around the holidays.

- so it's real nice that they tak- the - time out to help these people - like this.

I really appreciate- them doing this," - courtney moffett's only been- with the coucil for a few - months but says just getting to- help make new memories with - the patients is enough of a gif- this christmas.

- courtney moffett member:- "residents at homes like this - - - - are often forgotten and kind of- abandond by their friends and - family and as of right now they- don't have anybody to be there- for them.

- - - - so, by us coming in we can help- make their christmas eve- christmas morning a - little bit brighter"- the stockings were dropped off- during the annual - christmas party - the shindig featured live music- food and of course a visit- from santa and mrs. claus.- sarah hill says she hopes other- see their actions and - become inspired to give back to- their communities.- " i would hope that people woul- take the initiative and form- their own group and maybe - plan," oh, this day we'll go to- the nursing home or like this - day we can- even go an hand out stuff at- like a children's hospital or - - - - help the animal