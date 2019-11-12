Bicycle enthusiasts met up for a ride around joplin today, taking part in one of their "slow rolls."

This group started in mercy park, winding along bike trails, working their way downtown.

The chamber of commerce trails and activity group started slow roll bike rides to encourage people to make stops at local businesses along the way.

As always, there's safety in numbers and for cyclists, safety is a big concern.

"bicycles have to follow the same rules as a car so some motorists want bikes to just get out of the way.

So there needs to be a level of common courtesy between cyclists and people riding cars."

If you're interested in joining the next slow roll, you can follow "bike joplin" on facebook and instagram for updates.

