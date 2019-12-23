Warmer Than Average Christmas Week 53 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:48s - Published It will be close to 70° on Christmas Day in the DFW area. It will be close to 70° on Christmas Day in the DFW area. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Sabrina Fein Weather Forecast December 22 Temps are warmer than average for the week Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:56Published 1 day ago Sunday Night Forecast Brandon takes a look at another dense fog advisory plus warmer temperatures on the way this week. Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 02:37Published 1 day ago