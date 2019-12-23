A Moment Of Encouragement After Englewood Shooting now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:02s - Published A Moment Of Encouragement After Englewood Shooting A vigil was held Monday night after 13 people were shot at a memorial party at 57th and May streets. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports. 0

