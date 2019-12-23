Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

A Moment Of Encouragement After Englewood Shooting

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:02s - Published < > Embed
A Moment Of Encouragement After Englewood Shooting

A Moment Of Encouragement After Englewood Shooting

A vigil was held Monday night after 13 people were shot at a memorial party at 57th and May streets.

CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Englewood Residents Look To Faith After 13 Are Shot [Video]Englewood Residents Look To Faith After 13 Are Shot

A service at Canaan Community Church was intended to bring joy this holiday season, but came with an unexpected moment of deep prayer and reflection after 13 people were wounded in a shooting not far..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.