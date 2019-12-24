Lafayette Sam's Club employee decorates wheelchair as sleigh

Into the holiday spirit in a unique way.

You can find terry tatman near the self checkout aisles, ready to help customers.

He's had to use a wheelchair since he was diagnosed with a form of multiple sclerosis in 2015.

He's decorated his wheelchair to look like a sleigh.

And he has a stuffed john deere reindeer that he believes dates back to the 1970's.

He says he was inspired by a santa shirt he found at walmart.

My son and wife and me, we just made it out of some cheap paneling we had laying around the house and just painted it and installed it tatman says it has taken a long time for him to regain use of his arms and legs since his diagnosis.

But his illness hasn't held him back.

He was recently named employee of the month.

