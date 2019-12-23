WCBI NEWS AT TEN - DECEMBER 23, 2019

Thank you for joining us tonight..

I'm quentin smith... louisville police are investigating the death of a man found with a gunshot this morning.

Police chief sean holdiness says officers responded to a home on north court avenue just before 9 o'clock this morning.

Inside the home... they found 27- year-old lee andrew hughes, junior dead.

Holdiness says they're trying to determine if the gunshot was self-inflicted or a homicide.

The mississippi bureau of investigation is assisting in the case.

Columbus police want a second suspect in a deadly shooting to turn himself in to investigators.

The shooing happened on december 19th inside an abandoned house on 17th street south .

Police chief fred shelton did not release the suspect's name.

He says officers have alerted the un-identified man's family and friends that the suspect is wanted by police.

At this time... no information is being released on how the suspect is allegedly involved in the shooting.

18-year-old shaquavus white of west point is charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of 18-year- old xavier dora.

Shelton says the suspect or anyone with information about the case should call golden triangle crime stoppers.

It was the darkest hours for the tupelo police department, on this day, six years ago.

That's the day sergeant gale stauffer was gunned down while investigating a bank robbery.

On this anniversary of stauffer's death..... friends, family and co- workers pause to honor the officer, dad and husband who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Our allie martin has more.

Every december 23rd is tough for sergeant gale stauffer's family.

"every year you think, well it will be better, and the time comes along and it is a difficult day."

But sergeant stauffer's mother, debbie brangenberg, says she remembers the strong support from the community in the days after her son's murder death, and the pain is eased somewhat.

"i looked back on some things people sent and said that are comforting, but what i remember the most, is how this community came together, across all economic lines, races, everything and we were a community, we were what tupelo is about, and that gave myself and our family strength to stand when we thought we couldn't ."

The ceremony honoring sergeant stauffer was held at tupelo police headquarters, next to a cross and plaque memorializing the officer's sacrifice.

Stauffer's partner, joseph maher was also shot, but survived and is working in another northeast mississippi city.

Tupelo police chief bart aguirre said the most tragic day in the department's history has resulted in even better training and preparation for patrol officers.

"our officers learned from what happened on that day, how to better approach a situation like that, through this tragedy we can better handle another situation like this."

Brangenberg and aguirre say "our officers learned from what happened on that day, how to better approach a situation like that, through this tragedy we can better handle another situation like this."

Brangenberg and aguirre say they appreciate the men and women who protect and serve every day, despite the danger.

"i think we all need to remember the young men and women in law enforcement, they choose this profession, they run toward danger when we run away, they don't know the people and they help when nobody else can, we need to remember their sacrifice."

Sergeant stauffer joined the tupelo police in 2005 he also served in iraq with the louisiana army national guard.

Allie martin, wcbi news the year sergeant stauffer was killed, 133 officers died in the line of duty.

So far this year, 129 police have lost their lives on the job.

First look stinger first look tonight: look for clouds to thin out and showers to end.

By morning, we'll be mostly clear with patchy dense fog in areas.

Look for winds under 7 mph, trending calm by sunrise.

Lows fall in the middle 40s.

Christmas eve day: we'll anticipate a residents of houston could see some big changes in the town square over the next few months thanks to a new million dollar loan approved by the city.

Our cash matlock speaks with city leaders and explains how the money will be used..

In early december, the houston board of alderman took a big step toward making much-needed infrastructure upgrades.

"a million dollar loan was secured from three rivers at a very favorable rate and no outside fees, in favor of our fifteen member tourism committee who voted unanimously to take bids to rework and make our courthouse square beautiful."

The courthouse square project will only cost about six hundred and fifty thousand dollars.

The board will use the left over amount for street repair -- a project for which they've already raised over eight hundred thousand dollars.

"the other three hundred and ninety-five thousand available, the city board elected to take that money to finish out our street program and do all the neighborhoods that we had been promising over the last two or three years."

Houston mayor stacey parker says it's more than just a million dollar loan.

"it's going to go further than that.

One of the things about our sidewalks, we could spend two million dollars, but that investment will last beyond fifty years or longer."

But not every board member was in favor of the loan.

Some proposed waiting for a state grant to fund the remaining street projects.

Parker says the city has already tried that method.

"over fifteen years ago to try to get grants for streets.

Those street projects only, typically, if doesn't necessarily stand for this a hundred percent, typically those are associated with job creations."

"there are plenty of neighborhoods and plenty of streets for those grants, but they are the bird in the bush, and we're taking the bird in the hand to deliver to our people today."

With tourism from the tanglefoot trail playing such a vital role in the city's economy, city leaders say now is the time to make improvements.

"economic development is very important to any town, but quality of life is what brings people in to live in our town and stay in our town, and our children remain in our town.

We intend for our beautiful courthouse to be surrounded by a beautiful square.

Very few cities have the opportunity we have here."

"houston are you ready?

It's time."

The new projects are expected to start within the next few weeks.

Houston has also been awarded the le- vitt a-m-p grant.

The 25-thousand dollar grant comes from the mortimer and mimi le-vitt foundation.... and will help fund a concert series at legion lake.

Mayor stacey parker says the series was the idea of sean johnson, who serves as the community development foundation director.

Legion lake is located right beside tanglefoot trail.

"""that impact is going to be huge.

That is actually supposed to start, according to sean, probably in may or toward the end of may.

So, we've got a little bit of time, but we don't have much time to get some things prepared out there to make this happen for this concert series."

The chickasaw development foundation and potter's house submitted the grant proposal.

Stinger wx open tonight: look for clouds to thin out and showers to end.

By morning, we'll be mostly clear with patchy dense fog in areas.

Look for winds under 7 mph, trending calm by sunrise.

Lows fall in the middle 40s.

Christmas eve day: we'll anticipate a mostly sunny sky with patchy fog in the morning.

Any fog will mix out by 10 a.m.

And bring a mostly sunny day ahead with highs climbing into the mid to upper 60s in the region.

Winds remain light out of the north between 2- 7 mph.

Christmas eve: santa will have no problems getting through the area christmas eve.

Plan on being in bed by 9 p.m.

To make sure he doesn't skip over your house.

Look for a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky with lows down into the mid 40s again.

Some patchy fog is possible.

Christmas day: we remain dry but see clouds increasing.

By the evening, we'll expect a mostly cloudy sky.

Look for highs in the mid to upper 60s stinger while we're in the season of giving, did you know that donating blood is extremely important and helps save lives??

We'll tell you more about it coming up next in health it's no secret that the donating blood is important.

It just takes a few minutes and saves dozens of lives everyday.

We learn more in our health talk with baptist.

Why donate blood?

Some facts about blood needs in the united states hi, i am sandi kilburn, medical technologist and supervisor of the blood bank at baptist memorial hospital ?

Golden triangle.

I want to talk to you about the importance of donating blood.

Why are blood donors important?

Here are some statistics: every two seconds, someone in the united states needs blood.

More than 38,000 donations are needed every day.

One of every 10 hospital admissions needs blood.

About 14 million units of blood are transfused each year in the united states.

Nearly 21 million blood components are transfused each year in the united states.

It is estimated that sickle cell disease affects 90,000 to 100,00 people in the united states.

About 1,000 babies are born with the disease each year.

Sickle cell patients can require frequent blood transfusions throughout their lives.

More than one million people are diagnosed with cancer each year and require almost daily transfusions during their chemotherapy treatments.

The blood used in an emergency is already on the shelves before the event occurs.

A single car accident victim can require as many as 100 units of blood.

The blood type most often requested by hospitals is type o.

Join us next time for health talk with baptist when we will discuss some common myths about blood donations if you would like to make a donation.... there will be a blood drive at baptist memorial hospital.

It'll take place this thursday, the 26th.... the blood mobile will be in the e-r parking lot.

Stinger bowl week has arrived for college football...mississ ippi state on the road to nashville more on bowl preps next in sports... spx open it's officially bowl prep week for mississippi state the bulldogs will travel to nashville to prepare for louisville in the music city bowl louisville puts up plenty of points, 40th in the country scoring 32 points per game...but the cardinals certainly give up a ton....111th in the country giving up 33 points per game the bulldogs giving their scouting report of what to expect from its acc opponent "they fit to their weaknesses.

So they like to, they're a lot smaller up front so they like to put a lot of guys in the box to help support the run.

They're 7-5, they put up a lot f points on offense."

"they have quick, explosive guys at quarterback and running back and receiver.

At o-line, they have one of the best o-line in the country in 7, not sure what his name is, he's #73 though.

They score a lot of points, somethign like 28-30 points per game."

"their defense has a lot of young guys who can ball themselves, so they got a couple ballers, we cannot sleep on them because anything can happen int eh game of football."

"you know, we've talked about outprepare, outphysical, and outexecute to win this football game.

From a preparation standpoint, i wanted to make sure we were in pads, we were energetic, we were flying around, being physical.

Also think it'll help the younger guys from a developmental standpoint."

Along with cam dantzler, safety brian cole will not compete in the bowl game as he prepares for the 2020 nfl draft nick weatherspoon's return to the basketball floor for mississippi state didn't go as planned, as the bulldogs dropped its third game of the year to new mexico state the aggies topping mississippi state in a knock down, drag out game in which both teams shot around 40- percent it'd been almost a year since weatherspoon was last in an actual game for the bulldogs....weat herspoon and ben howland not worried about the loss as the team gains chemistry again "i'm not too much worried about this loss because i believe in these guys.

I really think we're going to turn this thing around come january.

Even in december with this game on the 30th, i really believe in these guys and i think we'll turn it around."

"you can see it's going to take a while after you haven't played in ten months to get back in sync.

In the second half, i thought he had a really good second half, but three fouls in the first half, and i played him with two thinking he'd be able to use his experience and not pick up his third.

It was an offensive foul as i can remember.

Again, i think he'll be fine, i just thik he needs more reps out there in a game."

's basketball mississippi state monday, december 30.

This is kentucky state and in the plane saturday in sabah.

330 is nonconference plays planes in seat 2:50 pm on sunday and they're playing with it.

I stayed at 3 pm saturday at mississippi state and on sunday and slow to play on thursday against florida the s mowers gasparilla bowl...kicking off the bowl season right....ucf taking on marshall --richie gran pick six --greg mccrae 26 yard touchdown --tre-mon morris- brash scoop and score ucf goes on to win.....48-25 local guys, chris deloach from columbus mississippi, josh mcmullen east webster alum....10 win --greg mccrae 26 yard touchdown --tre-mon morris- brash scoop and score ucf goes on to win.....48-25 local guys, chris deloach from columbus mississippi, josh mcmullen east mississippi, josh mcmullen east webster alum....10 win season plus a bowl win still to come..

Chief meteorologist keith gibson returns with tonights last look.

You are