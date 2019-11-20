Montebello Mall robbery amid last-minute holiday shopping

Four or five suspects smashed a glass display case with a hammer and scared all shoppers believing there were shooting in the mall of Montebello, California, on Monday night (December 23).

The armed suspects walked to a jewelry kiosk, smashing the cases and taking the jewelry inside.

"There is NO ACTIVE SHOOTER at the Montebello Mall... suspect smashing glass with a hammer only," the LA County Sheriffs tweeted.

Montebello PD, LASD, and the California Highway Patrol were in the process of checking stores for patrons who might have sheltered in place during the chaos.

The Montebello Mall will remain closed for the rest of the night.