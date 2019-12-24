Leader.

Kate: back in november, koam told you about how the student nursing organization at fort scott community college and the fort scott presbyterian village -- teamed up to put together christmas care packages, for troops in the middle east.

The organizers behind that care package drive let koam know, that the soldiers have gotten their goodies!

As you can see, the gifts organized by four staters are bringing some big smiles to the men and women serving our country overseas!