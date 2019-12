Holiday travel kicks into high gear

IT'S A GOOD BET THAT FOLKS ARETRAVELING BY TRAINS, PLANESAND AUTOMOBILES TO GET TOTHEIR HOLIDAY DESTINATIONS.

ASALWAYS THERE'S SOME UNFORSEENREASON THAT POPS UP TO CAUSEDELAYS AND EVEN CANCELLATIONS.WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5'S TODDWILSON IS AT PALM BEACHINTERNATIONAL AIRPORT WITHMORE ON HOLIDAY TRAVEL...TODD?FROM THE TRAVELERS I'VE SPOKENWITH IT'S EITHER BEEN DELAYSOR SMOOTH SAILING.

FOR THEMOST PART EVERYBODY IS INGREAT SPIRITS AND ISN'T THATWHAT THE HOLIDAYS IS ALLABOUT.<< Nats: ((TRACK)) STAN ANDELLEN GROSS ARE WAITINGGOOD FRIEND FROM VIRGINIA TOARRIVE.

((SOT18:37:55)) (5SEC)She's a wonderful person sowe...we are looking forward tocelebrating the holiday's withher.

Nats: ((TRACK)) AT THISMOMENT THEY'RE FORCED TO WAITTHOUGH.

((SOT18:38:48)) TODD:Is she expected in anytimesoon?

Stan: Yeah, she's late.Nats: ((TRACK)) SINCE FIVETHIS MORNING PALM BEACHINTERNATIONAL AIRPORT HAS HADONLY FIVE DELAYS.

BUT IT'S ANENTIRELY DIFFERENT SITUATIONJUST DOWN THE ROAD FROM US ATTHE FORT LAUDERDALE AIRPORT.THEY'VE HAD OVER 300 FLIGHTSCANCELLED OR DELAYED BECAUSEOF FLOODING.

Nats: ((TRACK))THOSE TRAVELING BY CAR FOR THEHOLIDAY'S ARE SAYING THINGSARE SMOOTH RUNNING.((SOT19:29:26)) (3sec) Once Iwas outside of Orlando, like20 miles outside of Orlando itwas pretty smooth sailing.((SOT19:31:33)) (UrteKubiliute 3sec) It's beengood, it's long road but yeahit's good.

Nats: ((TRACK))BACK AT THE AIRPORT STAN SAYS,HIS FRIEND NAN IS GOING TO BELATE.

((SOT18:38:11)) (3sec)Todd: What are you going to dowith her when she's here?Stan: that's a good question.