Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

last minute Christmas shopping

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
last minute Christmas shoppinglast minute Christmas shopping
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

last minute Christmas shopping

Goal."

Following the menorah lighting traditional hanukkah treats and delicacies were served, including hot latkes, donutsa chocolate gelt.

Many people took this sunday to finish up some christmas shopping...for some...they're just getting started.

News channel two's gary bera re caught up with shoppers today...at sangertown square in new hartford.

There's nthing like waiting until the last few days before christmas to come up with the perfect gift.

Tc : 55:34 "did my christmas shopping, got my mom a gift card..oh shhhhhhhh..shhhhhhhhhhhh .."

Some are doing so muactly ping this weekend.

It's like a job..they have to take b thinks that's great deals on black friday i don't of shoppi ha hayeah ye yeah."

17:02.

Why do youoimi the last minute to do some of your shopping bause i know exactly what i have to get better dealse to better deals everyone thinks that's great deals on black friday i don't find great dedeals ohe day befo christmas to finish to finish know whayou wt you'll finddeal."

Be have a lot of time."

The folks that wait till last mt t work in retail..

Tc : 51:42 "i ways wait till the last minute, the day befod my g h to finish shopping, you know i work a lot ve to got 20 kids man wi family of urse not ne way to manypeople to shopor.

Tc : 13:03i got twore left y at the i'm here r andthat'sit him and o you have to have to got0 kids mart s shopping in november would you and ju like oppers.rerters have luat, theree e malltc 02:46 "mname is mike mcc he real mccoys..

Tc : 59:47so what pcentage of ssay a person spends on istmas shopping in november would yout 't think about that, there's work and ths pretty good i guess the average is rting november."tc : 16:30how m would you say a person spends on their spouse for chrispeople sal guess it depends on the mpn income level btmas s" three or $400 that's pretty good i guess the average is about $123."

Think so i'm sure there's somebody else that has ouon'wanna ba part of4.2% of ople st minute i didos ns to pay fortheir christmas shopping.utely spent ve some of the most bags of anyout here i don't think so i'm sure there's somebody else that has more i do have a lot did 2.

Wait to the last minute i did not so this ien ition to what you already got



Recent related news from verified sources

Doug Collins: Democrats' rush to impeach Trump like 'last-minute Christmas shopping'

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., compared the Democrats’ rush to an impeachment vote before the end of the...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •NewsdaySydney Morning Herald


Malls around the country 'at capacity' as people dash to do the last-minute shop

Regional shopping malls are just as busy as those in the main centres as Kiwis flock to the shops to...
New Zealand Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Marthughh

martha🛸 Need someone to help me do my last minute Christmas shopping 1 minute ago

GoddessMimiD

✨🌹 𝕲𝖔𝖉𝖉𝖊𝖘𝖘 𝕸𝖎𝖒𝖎 𝕯𝖎𝖓𝖊𝖗𝖔 🌹✨ 🌹✨Here’s and opportunity to #reimburse your Goddess for my last minute Christmas shopping! Give me a reason to smil… https://t.co/KqEWCwjjCz 1 minute ago

HoltfreterJessy

Jessy RT @dusch13: Seeing a lot of people saying that “it’s costs $0 to be nice this Christmas season!” but guess what? It costs $0 to be mean to… 1 minute ago

migueltrapss

miguel RT @RelaxxDaww: last minute Christmas shopping y’all want something?? https://t.co/BAtGP6lKE8 2 minutes ago

KCChiefs007

Fuck the Chargers RT @JeffAllen71: All of these procrastinators messing up my last minute Christmas shopping 3 minutes ago

KiWeeezy11

Call Me Kela Christmas shopping sucks, bc I ALWAYS wait til the last minute!! 3 minutes ago

princeundeleted

ⓟⓡÏǸඋ㉫ µǸd㉫し㉫†㉫d RT @RockItPooleUK: Still looking for some last minute shopping? Here are our Christmas Opening Hours 💜 Christmas Eve 10am - 3pm Christmas D… 3 minutes ago

Jx2___

Jumoke. Lord I have never been so last minute for Christmas shopping 😩 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

LAST MINUTE SHOPPERS [Video]LAST MINUTE SHOPPERS

For this next story, we have some good news, and some bad news. the bad news -- you're running out of time to buy that last minute gift before christmas.

Credit: KOAMPublished

Sunny, warm Christmas on the way! [Video]Sunny, warm Christmas on the way!

Last minute shoppers will have no westher problems on Christmas Eve; warmer for Christmas

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.