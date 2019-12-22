Sunny, warm Christmas on the way!

Last minute shoppers will have no westher problems on Christmas Eve; warmer for Christmas



Tweets about this Bill Alexander RT @CrossroadsToday: Fair and mild conditions to give way to overnight fog, then a sunny and warm Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for the C… 5 hours ago Crossroads Today Fair and mild conditions to give way to overnight fog, then a sunny and warm Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for th… https://t.co/bfgQ9rvp5t 5 hours ago KTIMRadio RT @NWSSanAntonio: 🎄 The Christmas Day forecast looks to be cool in the morning with patchy fog giving way to a warm afternoon with mostly… 9 hours ago NWS Austin/San Antonio 🎄 The Christmas Day forecast looks to be cool in the morning with patchy fog giving way to a warm afternoon with mo… https://t.co/afQ7Ar04vo 16 hours ago WTAP Television The temp will drop below freezing each night, but each day has a sunny, warm edge on the way toward Christmas this… https://t.co/pthj14MT7v 1 day ago WTAP Television The temp will drop below freezing each night, but each day has a sunny, warm edge on the way toward Christmas this… https://t.co/gbTvQTP2a5 1 day ago Cam Davidson @DanaLevensonTV Don’t think that we have a choice Dana so Yes I’m loving it too. Nice and mild and Sunny . I am fro… https://t.co/XmSDo9VzNy 1 day ago Rebecca @BonnieTowner TN here. Mother nature is bipolar with us. One day it's warm & sunny, next we're freezing our asses… https://t.co/D3yAaBL40B 2 days ago