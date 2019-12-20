LAST MINUTE SHOPPERS

For this next story, we have some good news, and some bad news.

The bad news -- you're running out of time to buy that last minute gift before christmas.

The good news is, you're not alone.

Koam's chris warner caught up with some last minute joplin shoppers tonight outside of kohl's.

The sales are big, the parking lots are full, and shoppers are rushing to town for their treasures.

Like the blake family, making an eighty mile journey from cherryvale, kansas.blake: "it's our annual trip to joplin to do some christmas shopping that we can't do around home."

The blakes, like many of us, know when to shop for the best price.blake: "everybody likes a good sale, everybody likes a good sale, we look for the bargains, we always have a list, they always leave us a list of things they like."

And that pile of lists, isn't small.blake: "two sons, two boys and four grandkids, three..four, four grandkids, it's mostly for the grandkids."

Then there's even kids, making a last minute trip.hardee: "just getting gifts for my mom."

That's elijah hardee, who admits to not being a great christmas shopper.hardee: "i didn't really get her anything too long ago so i'm getting it tonight."

He even brought his friends with him to share the experience.hardee: "it's fun, gets a little irritating."

Sometimes, it's those last minute gifts that are even more special, because of the crowds you have to fight to track them down.

From northpark crossing, chris warner, koam news.

Dowe: most stores in the area will close up at six tomorrow night, meaning you're just about out of time for that last minute gift.

