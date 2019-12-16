Global  

La Crosse Fire Department received 500 more response calls in 2019 compared to last year

As 2019 comes to a close ... La Crosse's fire Chief is looking back on a busy year.... and what an uptick in response calls means for the future.
The department responded to more than 66- hundred calls this year.

That's 500 more calls than last year.

News 8's tyler job explains the effects it's having on the department and the community.

Nats fire truck running as the la crosse fire department closes out 2019... "we keep getting busier."

More fire calls have kept the department on its toes.

"that just continues to trend annually that direction."

The beginning of 2019 was a big cause of it.

"i think we had a very big spread of them kinda during that polar vortex right away at the beginning of the year."

Temperatures got lower than negative 30 degrees in la crosse during that brutal stretch.

"there's a few weeks where i think we had upwards of 17-18 fires in about a two- three week span.

That's very uncommon."

Insert graphic the fire department saw more than 66-hundred calls in 2019.

But 132 of them were for fires.

Emergency management and rescue service accounted for more than 43- hundred calls.

That's 65 percent of the total calls.

So the department is putting a bigger focus on making sure you stay safe.

"we strengthen ed our paramedic first response program with gundersen tri- state ambulance.

We're still progressing towards a long-range contact with that."

Another focus is more training.

"really big initiatives on our special operations team, the water rescue hazmat technical rescue, and our tactical ems."

And also making sure the community is prepared.

Nats fire truck and police sirens "that's ultimately reducing the risk.

Not just responding to them, but getting out there ahead of the curve, and teaching people how to be safer and have some impact on the front end of it before there's a tragedy."

In la crosse, tyler job, news 8.

The department did not get enough funding to start building a new fire station.

They are looking to build it on the city's south side on 33rd street and mormon coulee road.

The department is also still trying to replace fire station four on gillette street ... which is about 80 years




